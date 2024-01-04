Paragould K9 receives body armor donation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould Police Department K9 will receive a new bullet and stab protective vest.

According to a news release, the body armor was a charitable donation to K9 Phantom from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20.”

The news release said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,379 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. The vests are made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Donations can be made at vik9s.org.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.