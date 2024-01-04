Football Friday Night
Police recover $7,000 worth of stolen items

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple car break-ins and personal items stolen, police say.

According to a recent social media post, the Jonesboro Police Department responded to several people reporting their vehicles broken into on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Personal items, including tools and guns, were reported stolen, totaling to $7,000.

Later that night, one of the officers managed to assist one of the victims in tracking their laptop to a home in the same neighborhood where the crimes took place, according to the post.

With the homeowner’s permission, officers searched the home, recovering the stolen items and items from previous thefts.

In addition to the stolen items, 844 Xanex pills and a jar of liquid marijuana were found.

A 15-year-old suspect was placed into custody.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

