Poplar Bluff man killed in crash involving tractor trailer

A Poplar Bluff man was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on Wednesday.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on U.S. 60, about 2 miles east of Poplar Bluff, on Wednesday, January 3.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash reports, 49-year-old James M. Ray was driving a Chevrolet Trax when the vehicle hit the rear of a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer.

The compact SUV then traveled off the roadway.

Ray was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital where died about an hour later.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

MSHP said Ray was not wearing a seat belt and his vehicle was totaled.

