‘We were so proud of him’: Family, community mourns loss of deputy

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A family and community is mourning the loss of a husband, father, and public servant.

Stone County Deputy Justin Smith was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while on duty.

Since the deputy’s death, the community has been in mourning.

“I worked with him on many calls, and he was always so nice to work with. A very good friend. He and I had a very good relationship,” said Deputy Smith’s friend Ricky Shuttleworth. “It’s just really shocking and so heartbreaking. Losing a friend like that you’ve known for so long.”

Smith’s family, both at home and at the sheriff’s office, say they can’t wrap their mind around what has happened.

“Right now, we’re all still in shock about how this could have happened and are hoping for answers in the coming week,” said Ashley Smith, the deputy’s son.

On Wednesday morning, a patrol car was parked at the Stone County Courthouse in Moutain View. Since then, community members have left flowers, cards, signs, and more on the patrol car.

Smith’s body was brought back to Mountain View by a procession of law enforcement officers from across the state.

Ashley says the outpouring of support from the community shows how loved his father was.

“It was that last few miles into Mountain View. Seeing all the vehicles out there, the patrol car, the people waving the flags. It was heartwarming and heartbreaking,” Ashley said.

Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long says Arkansas State Police are handling the shooting investigation, but he’s hoping answers are given soon as to what happened.

“I have a lot of questions myself. I’m ready for them to conclude their investigation, which I’m hoping will be done in the coming weeks,” the sheriff stated.

As of Wednesday evening, funeral arrangements for the deputy are incomplete.

