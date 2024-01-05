30th annual agri-business conference set for Feb. 7 at Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Arkansas State University’s annual Agribusiness Conference, now in its 30th year, continues to provide timely information and agricultural policy education to farmers, agribusiness professionals, students, and educators across the Mid-South.

This year’s conference, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7, will focus on agribusiness trends, sustainability issues, the next farm bill, and agricultural commodity markets.

On-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m. in A-State’s Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr.

Lunch and afternoon sessions will be held in the on-campus Embassy Suites by Hilton Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd. Afternoon sessions end at 3 p.m.

The morning general session features five speakers:

Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center

Greg Cole, president and CEO of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services

Megan DeYoung, head of transformation & business development with RiceTec, Inc.

Chad Brewer, assistant director of the U.S. Cotton Protocol

Keith Coble, vice president of the Mississippi State University Division of Agriculture & Forestry.

The noon luncheon features Dana Brooks, CEO of the Pet Food Institute. While an undergraduate student at A-State, she assisted with the first A-State Agribusiness Conference.

Brooks also will participate in the afternoon session on animal health issues and the A-State College of Veterinary Medicine, which is in development.

Other afternoon concurrent sessions cover the situation and outlook for rice and cotton.

The conference qualifies for continuing education credits according to the guidelines of the Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy, Arkansas Certified Crop Advisors and Arkansas Agricultural Consultants, and the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

Joining the College of Agriculture to sponsor the conference are:

The Judd Hill Foundation, Adams Land Company, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Allenberg Cotton Co., Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation, Arvest Bank, BASF, Busch Agricultural Resources, LLC, Engines, Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, Frost, PLLC, Glaub Farm Management, Greenway Equipment, Inc., HCJ CPAs & Advisors PLLC, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, National Land Realty, NK/Syngenta, Ozark Mountain Poultry, PGIM Real Estate, Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC, Riceland Foods, Inc., RiceTec Inc., and USA/Arkansas Rice.

Admission to the conference and luncheon is free, but pre-registration is encouraged.

Detailed conference information and online registration are available at AState.edu/agribusconf. To register by phone, contact the College of Agriculture, at (870) 972-2416, or email AState_Agribus_Conf@AState.edu.

