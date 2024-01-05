Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault expands mission

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault is expanding its missing to help human trafficking victims.

According to our content partner, KARK, ACASA is expanding its training and technical assistance organizations across the state.

As a continuation of the expansion, ACASA has also introduced an online portal for Arkansans to report suspicious activity.

“For this year, we want to continue to shore up our collaborative efforts with state government and with other agencies around the state that serve victims of human trafficking,” ACASA Executive Director Monie Ballard said.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

