Arkansas lawmakers work to increase outdoor recreation funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas lawmakers have introduced legislation that would increase outdoor recreation funding.

According to our content partner, KARK, the bipartisan bill would be for federal recreation areas.

“Outdoor recreation is among one of the top economic drivers in the U.S., especially in states like Arkansas,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman. “Because of discrepancies in current federal law, managers of some of our favorite outdoor recreation sites have to jump through bureaucratic hoops to maintain and manage the sites.”

For more information on the legislation, you can visit KARK’s website.

