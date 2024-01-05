Football Friday Night
Fast Break Friday Night (1/5/24)

Fast Break Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A KAIT tradition continues, the 14th season of Fast Break Friday Night tips off.

Current NBA players Austin Reaves and Malik Monk have shined on this show over the years. Current college standouts Avery Felts, Quion Williams, Izzy Higginbottom, and Dasia Young are among many that have had Fast Break highlights.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter/X. You can also follow the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/5/24) - The Rundown

Jonesboro at Bryant (boys & girls)

Greene County Tech at Nettleton (boys & girls)

Batesville at Valley View (boys & girls)

Southside at Brookland (boys & girls)

Riverside at Buffalo Island Central (boys & girls)

Feature: Cave City head coach Russell Fowler on reaching 1,000 wins & coaching granddaughter

