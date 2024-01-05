Football Friday Night
Former high school employee accused of having sex with student

Teacher arrested in sexual assault case
Teacher arrested in sexual assault case(Cross County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a Cross County High School teacher accused of having sexual interactions with a student.

According to Cross County Sheriff David West, 26-year-old Kara Lee, a former employee for CCHS, was arrested on Jan. 4 following an investigation by the Crimes Against Children Division regarding incidents that occurred back in November and December of 2023.

Sheriff West said evidence was found against Lee over “inappropriate physical touching and sexual intercourse” with a student.

Online jail records show Lee faces charges of first-degree sexual assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

