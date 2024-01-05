Jan. 5 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

While most of us will see mainly rain today, some will see some snow or rain/snow mix.

We are starting off cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

We will struggle to make it out of the 30s for highs today.

When it comes to the precipitation, we are not expecting any problems with temperatures rising above freezing throughout the day.

The Ozarks have the best chance of getting a dusting.

A few counties west of us also have Winter Weather Advisories.

A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, but a dry and warmer Sunday is in the cards.

That’s good because rain will ramp back up on Monday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

A community mourns a deadly mass shooting at an Iowa High School.

A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday.

A big legal win Thursday for a state board that is openly defying the governor.

People in Arkansas are waiting longer to buy their first home.

Two men were rescued and are safe after falling into a grain bin.

All circuit judges have withdrawn from presiding over a lawsuit filed by former Jonesboro Police Department Senior Video Analyst Rachel Anderson.

A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a fallen Region 8 deputy.

A complete team performance lifted the Arkansas State men’s basketball team set a school record for points scored in a regular-season SBC game with a 109-83 win over Georgia Southern Thursday at First National Bank Arena.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

