Jim Edmonds to highlight 2024 Arkansas State Grand Slam Banquet

Eight-time Gold Glove Award winner Jim Edmonds is set to headline Arkansas State baseball’s annual Grand Slam Banquet presented by Kalmer Solutions, set for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, inside First National Bank Arena.

Edmonds, a 2014 inductee into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, will be the guest speaker for the evening, which kicks off the 2024 A-State baseball season. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the event set to begin with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program beginning at 6:40 p.m.

“We are extremely excited to have Jim Edmonds as our guest speaker for this year’s Grand Slam Banquet,” head coach Tommy Raffo said. “I’m sure many will recognize him from his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he was one of the best defenders in the game and was clutch at the plate in the postseason. It is an honor to have him share his experiences from his time as a player, as well as his insights on the game today. We are looking forward to hosting him on campus, and I would like to invite everyone to come hear Jim and support the A-State baseball program.”

The Fullerton, Calif., native was a four-time All-Star in addition to his eight Gold Gloves in center field, six of which came during his time in St. Louis. He helped the Cardinals to the 2006 World Series – the franchise’s first since 1982 – while having 13 total hits in the postseason with a pair of homers.

In his career, Edmonds hit at a .284 clip with 393 homers and 1,199 runs batted in. From 1995 to 2005, he slashed .293/.388/.554 while averaging 30 home runs, 87 RBIs and 93 runs per season.

Several ticket options are available, including 8-seat tables for $750 and a Heavy Hitter package for $1,250 that includes a premium table location, preference of A-State baseball player/coach at the table, an autographed item by Edmonds, and an exclusive reception with Edmonds prior to the event. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $100.

In addition to hearing from Edmonds, the event includes dinner, an opportunity to meet the 2024 Red Wolves, a silent and live auction and a 50/50 raffle. The A-State baseball program will also be awarding the Ed Way “Heart and Hustle” Award.

For more information, please contact Tommy Raffo at (870) 273-3279 or by email at traffo@astate.edu, or Brandon Cunningham at (870) 972-3005 or bcunningham@astate.edu to reserve your table today.

