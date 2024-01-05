Man arrested in ‘brutal’ fatal stabbing

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with the stabbing death of another man.

A judge found probable cause Friday, Jan. 5, to charge 39-year-old Israel Estrada Cannalte with first-degree murder.

Cannalte is accused of stabbing Maximo Hernandez to death at a residence on North State Street on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Later that afternoon, Batesville police were notified that Cannalte was being treated in the emergency room at Unity Health in Newport for “cuts on his hand that he would not disclose how he received.”

Investigators traveled to the hospital and made contact with Cannalte.

“Upon entering the room, Investigator [Kyle] Williford advised Cannalte who he was and stated, ‘We need to chit-chat, don’t we?’ to which Cannalte dropped his head and nodded yes,” the affidavit stated.

Cannalte told investigators he received the cuts on Christmas Day, but stated he wished to exercise his right to remain silent and did not speak with officers.

Using video footage from a neighboring home and cell phone records, detectives deduced that Cannalte traveled to Batesville on the morning of Dec. 25.

A witness who was at Herndandez’s home that day said Cannalte stopped by at different times to collect some of his belongings.

According to court documents, Cannalte had lived at the residence until Hernandez kicked him out.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Batesville police received the autopsy results from Dr. Erickson with the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, which showed Hernandez had been “stabbed multiple times.”

“Dr. Erickson advised that before the death of Maximo Hernandez, he would have been in a ‘brutal, hand to hand’ combat/struggle,” the affidavit said.

A search of Cannalte’s previous arrest records showed he had been arrested in 2022 in Arlington, Texas, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That incident report stated Cannalte had shown a knife to his neighbors and threatened to kill them, the court documents said.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.