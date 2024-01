MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash stalled the Friday morning commute.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash around 7 a.m. Jan. 5 on U.S Highway 61 near State Highway 198, south of Osceola.

No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

A multi-vehicle crash has U.S. Highway 61 closed Friday morning near Osceola. (Arkansas Department of Transportation)

K8 News will keep you updated as more details are revealed.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.