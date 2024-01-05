Plant closed following reported explosion

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Workers at a Paragould factory have been told not to report for work Friday following a “maintenance issue.”

The Paragould Fire Department received the call at 9:16 a.m. to an “explosion” inside the main plant of DriV Inc./Tenneco.

Captain Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department confirmed that something “blew up” and that employees had been evacuated due to smoke in the building.

A plant employee could not confirm the incident and directed all calls to its corporate headquarters in Michigan.

Paragould Fire Chief Kyle Jackson said the boiler explosion was a line rupture in an air compressor.

Employees evacuated by the time the fire department arrived.

Crews are working to get the water cleaned up and repair the machinery.

In a message to employees, the company announced that all manufacturing operations had been canceled for Friday night.

