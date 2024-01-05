Football Friday Night
Plant closed following reported explosion

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Workers at a Paragould factory have been told not to report for work Friday following a “maintenance issue.”

The Paragould Fire Department received the call at 9:16 a.m. to an “explosion” inside the main plant of DriV Inc./Tenneco.

Captain Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department confirmed that something “blew up” and that employees had been evacuated due to smoke in the building.

A plant employee could not confirm the incident and directed all calls to its corporate headquarters in Michigan.

Paragould Fire Chief Kyle Jackson said the boiler explosion was a line rupture in an air compressor.

Employees evacuated by the time the fire department arrived.

Crews are working to get the water cleaned up and repair the machinery.

In a message to employees, the company announced that all manufacturing operations had been canceled for Friday night.

K8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

