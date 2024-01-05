Stone County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputy

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the legacy of a fallen deputy.

Deputy Justin Smith was killed Tuesday after attempting to serve a warrant for a misdemeanor terroristic threatening charge when he was shot by suspect Clinton Hefton.

According to our content partner, KARK, Hefton was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Deputy Alan Estes said Smith made a quick impression when they first met, learning he treated everyone the same.

“He would always treat everyone the same,” Estes said.

Estes said that is something he wants the department to carry on. He said just a few of his favorite characteristics about Smith were he was happy, funny, quick to forgive, and constantly dedicated on and off the clock.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.