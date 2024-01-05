Woman accused of threatening to cut victim’s throat

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces multiple charges after police said she threatened to kill someone with a knife.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Linda King on suspicion of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, and public intoxication.

The charges stem from a Dec. 21 incident at a home on North 6 ½ Street.

According to court documents, officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call of a “female being out of control and threatening to kill someone with a knife.”

When police arrived, witnesses reportedly said King was “out of control and had threatened to kill one of them.”

They also claimed King had “gone towards one of them with a knife,” the affidavit said.

When officers tried to speak with King, they reported she was “talking erratically” and “could not focus.”

During questioning, King reportedly admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage.

“Officers noted that [King] exited the residence multiple times, after being instructed not to do so, and was subsequently placed under arrest for public intoxication,” the affidavit said. “While conducting a search of the defendant, officers located a Ziploc bag containing approximately 0.6 grams of a white substance suspected to be methamphetamine.”

Following King’s arrest, the court documents said a third person contacted police and said King had “threatened to cut their throat and had pulled out a black knife when she made that statement.”

The judge set King’s bond at $10,000 cash-only and ordered her to have no contact with the victims.

