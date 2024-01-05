Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

Copyright 2024 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP identifies sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty
Rescue crews from multiple departments responded Thursday morning to a report of a man trapped...
Two rescued from grain bin
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who made international headlines after planning her mother's...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen in Arkansas
Teacher arrested in sexual assault case
Former high school employee accused of having sex with student
One person is in custody after sheriff’s deputies said they found a man shot multiple times.
Man found shot, sheriff’s office investigating

Latest News

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
Investigators say Tamesha Knighten poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua,...
Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats
FILE - Michael Skakel enters the state Supreme Court for a hearing, in Hartford, CT, Feb. 24,...
Kennedy cousin whose murder conviction was overturned sues former cop, Connecticut town