On Your Side: Nixa, Mo., couple loses thousands in Apple security scam message

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Can you imagine losing more than $7,000 around the holidays? That’s exactly what happened to a couple in Nixa. They were scammed.

At first, the husband did not want to discuss it with anyone, especially on television. Then, he decided he could help someone by sharing his story. That’s when he emailed On Your Side.

“It seemed so real,” said Kenneth Mandle.

He got an alert on his iPad saying he was hacked and to call a number.

“Gave me a badge number. I’m from Apple Fraud support,” said Mandle.

The news was worse than a computer virus. He was accused of a horrible crime. Hackers were making him look like a bad guy.

“They have downloaded a $15,000 charge for a child porn site out of China. That immediately got my attention,” said Mandle.

Mandle has no criminal record and says he didn’t have any pictures or videos like that on his iPad. Mandle did not want that on his computer or record.

“I could get in a lot of trouble. That’s what still sucked me in,” he said.

He did exactly what the so-called Apple Fraud Support told him. After all, the cons assured him they could take care of it.

“We are going to put a fraud alert on all your accounts and send it to the credit bureaus. We need to put some more charges on your credit card to offset the $15,000. When all these charges come through, your credit card company will probably pause everything,” said Mandle as he explained what the scammers told him.

He went to the Lowe’s in Ozark and bought $7,500 in gift cards. He was instructed to buy Apple and Nordstrom gift cards. You can put a large amount of money on those cards. He read the numbers on the back. The swindler took it all. His wife, Diane, then took the phone and had a few words with the thief.

“You are not going to talk to him because this is a scam. He immediately hung up. We never heard another thing from him for the rest of the day or at all,” she said.

Mandle filed a report with the Federal Trade Commission and the Nixa Police Department and spoke with his insurance company and bank. He was told he couldn’t get his money back because he authorized the charges.

“I’m out a good sum of money that I can’t recover,” he said.

Don’t get duped:

Ensure your phone, computer, and iPad are all updated with the latest versions of operating systems. This will better protect you from getting messages that say you’re hacked.

If they do pop up, do not click on anything. Do not call a number. Immediately shut down your device.

