12-year-old organizes global Rubix cube tournament in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The World Cube Association is hosting the Red Wolf Cubing Arkansas 2024 at Arkansas State University and it is all thanks to Fox Forrester.

The 12-year-old Tyronza native is the third-ranked player in the state and said from day one he has always been interested in the Rubix cube.

“I kind of just found the first one I had lying around somewhere and from then on, I just kind of wanted to learn how to solve it,” Forrester said.

Forrester started doing competitions in 2022 and would usually place in the 20s, but recently things have changed.

He has climbed up the leaderboard and even hit his record time.

“My best is four seconds,” Forrester said.

He said for a while he thought a lot of people could do it and it wasn’t until people started taking notice that he realized how good he actually was.

“Really once people start complimenting you, I guess how fast you can solve, and when you go to competitions and start getting top 10 and even top 3 and stuff that is when you know you are good,” Forrester said.

Forrester helped organize Red Wolf Cubing because he wanted something close to home and to give those people who love a Rubix cube a place to go.

“Just one day I thought it would be kind of fun if we had one close to us because there has never really been one close,” Forrester said.

The tournament starts Saturday at 8 a.m. at Reng Center at the Arkansas State University Campus.

