AAA: Make sure your vehicle is winter weather ready

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Winter weather, including snow, ice, and sub-freezing temperatures is already impacting travel in parts of Arkansas with more expected in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

If travel is necessary during winter weather events, AAA reminds drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready to hit the wintery streets.

“The time is now, ahead of the bulk of the wintery mix, to make sure your vehicle is winter weather ready,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Even careful and experienced drivers can run into trouble on the roadways during winter storms. Basic, preventative maintenance can increase your chances of staying safe during winter weather and decrease your chances of winding up stranded on the side of the road.”

AAA anticipates an increase in emergency roadside service calls as the wintry weather sweeps through and road conditions deteriorate, with slide-offs and crashes due to slick roads, battery/non-start problems, and flat tires the main culprits.

Last winter (Dec. 2022-March 2023), AAA Emergency Roadside Service crews assisted more than 17,000 motorists across Arkansas.

AAA tips to prepare vehicles for winter weather:

Check tires for tread depth and air pressure. For every 10-degree drop in temperature, tires can lose 1 pound of air pressure.

An easy way to check the tire tread for wear is by inserting an upside-down quarter into your tread groove. If the top of Washington’s head is exposed, the tread depth is less than 4/32″ and it’s time to replace your tires. Also, check that your car has a spare tire and keep it properly inflated in case you need it.

Ensure good battery health. Have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather. When the air temperature is 32 degrees, a battery’s starting power drops 35 percent. Also, the average lifespan of a car battery is 3-5 years.

AAA members can request a visit from an AAA mobile battery service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary.

Fuel up. Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Check wiper blades and fluid. Ensure that windshield wiper blades are in good condition and the wiper fluid reservoir is full. A winter blend of wiper fluid that resists freezing is recommended.

Be visible to other drivers. Make sure all lights (headlights, tail and brake lights, turn signals) are working properly so you can see and be seen in bad weather conditions.

Preventive maintenance is essential for safe driving and greatly decreases the chances of being stranded in the cold. However, if you do break down in the cold you will want to have a winter emergency kit, which approximately 40% of American drivers do not carry, according to a AAA survey.

“AAA is reminding anyone who must drive on icy or snow-covered roads to be prepared for the conditions, travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a fully charged cell phone (with the Auto Club app downloaded and AAA Emergency Roadside Service number, 1-800-222-4357, saved) and a fully stocked emergency kit,” Chabarria added.

AAA recommendations for winter emergency kit items to keep in your vehicle:

Bag of abrasive materials such as sand, salt, or cat litter for gaining traction in snow/ice

Snow shovel

Ice scraper and snow brush

Flashlight

Jumper cables

Warning flare or triangles

Winter coat, hat, and gloves or mittens for all passengers in your car

Tarp, raincoat, and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle

Blanket or sleeping bag

Cellular phone and emergency charger

Food and water

First aid kit

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

AAA membership card or number if you need to call for roadside assistance.

For more winter driving tips, visit AAA Exchange.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.