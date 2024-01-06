Arkansas AG rejects revision for abortion amendment ballot language

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the latest language revision submitted by a group hoping to get an initiative focused on abortion access on the November 2024 ballot.

According to our content partner KARK, a letter sent by Griffin claims the latest version submitted by the group For AR People, which specifies that the government would not block abortions that endanger the mother’s life or physical health, is misleading.

This is due to the definition of “physical health” provided in the proposed ballot initiative indicating the presence of disorders, illnesses, or injuries caused by pregnancy.

Griffin said that would appear to be the opposite of the common definition of physical health and therefore, due to this confusion, he decided to reject the ballot language.

Griffin added the group could “redesign” the ballot language to be resubmitted.

