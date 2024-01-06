Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas AG rejects revision for abortion amendment ballot language

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the latest language revision submitted by a...
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the latest language revision submitted by a group hoping to get an initiative focused on abortion access on the November 2024 ballot.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the latest language revision submitted by a group hoping to get an initiative focused on abortion access on the November 2024 ballot.

According to our content partner KARK, a letter sent by Griffin claims the latest version submitted by the group For AR People, which specifies that the government would not block abortions that endanger the mother’s life or physical health, is misleading.

This is due to the definition of “physical health” provided in the proposed ballot initiative indicating the presence of disorders, illnesses, or injuries caused by pregnancy.

Griffin said that would appear to be the opposite of the common definition of physical health and therefore, due to this confusion, he decided to reject the ballot language.

Griffin added the group could “redesign” the ballot language to be resubmitted.

To read more about this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews from multiple departments responded Thursday morning to a report of a man trapped...
Two rescued from grain bin
According to Cross County Sheriff David West, 26-year-old Kara Lee, a former employee for...
Former high school employee accused of having sex with student
Workers at a Paragould factory have been told not to report for work Friday following a...
Plant closed following reported explosion
A multi-vehicle crash stalled the Friday morning commute.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down highway
A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple car break-ins and personal...
Police recover $7,000 worth of stolen items

Latest News

Fox Forrester practicing his Rubix cube ahead of the Red Wolf Cubing tournament.
12-year-old organizes global Rubix cube tournament in Jonesboro
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots
The Lepanto Fire Department breathes relief after successfully rescuing two men from a grain...
Fire department credits grain bin rescue training for saving lives
A community staple closed its doors after 72 years.
Community staple closes doors after seven decades