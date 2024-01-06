Football Friday Night
Community staple closes doors after seven decades

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County staple said bye-bye to pizza burgers and brown derbies.

The Walker’s Dairy Freeze closed its doors after 72 years of operation.

While the owner, Evelyn Walker, decided it was time to retire due to health reasons, the community felt the impact of losing their favorite restaurant.

Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson compared it to losing a loved one.

“It’s like reading an obituary. You lost part of your town,” Johnson said.

Johnson added it’s time for Walker to retire after seeing all the hard work she’s put in.

“It’s hard for her to get around and do what she does,” he said. “I admire her for what she has done. Every time I was over there, she was there and she worked all the time.”

Walker’s Dairy Freeze’s last day was Sunday, Dec. 31.

