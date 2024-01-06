Football Friday Night
Fire dept. credits grain bin rescue training for saving lives

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lepanto Fire Department breathes relief after successfully rescuing two men from a grain bin yesterday.

The fire department responded to two people trapped inside a grain bin on Leatherwood Lane, north of Marked Tree.

Lepanto Fire Chief Earnie Hill credits the grain bin rescue training he and his crew undergo regularly.

“We train monthly on different things throughout our department,” Hill said. “We try to train every two months.”

The books have closed on last year’s harvest season. Hill said now is the prime time to get a head start on next year’s harvest.

The fire department received a Nationwide grant, allowing them to get equipment, making the rescue that much easier.

“We have a grain bin rescue tube that you slide in and around the person that is trapped, and then we have a group of rescue grain Auger and some other basic equipment,” Hill explained.

Hill noticed grain bin rescues increased in the last two years.

“We have participated in at least four grain bin rescues now in the last two years,” he said.

As surrounding towns get grain bin rescue calls, they are also getting new gear, but Lepanto is always ready to lend a helping hand when needed.

“It’s certain things that we’re trained on that they may not be trained, so we would provide the personnel with the equipment,” Hill said.

The two men rescued from the grain bin suffered no injuries.

