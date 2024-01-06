Judge rules in favor of Board of Corrections in ongoing legal battle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A Pulaski County judge has ruled in favor of adding more prison beds throughout Arkansas.

According to our content partner, KARK, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James issued a preliminary injunction against Act 189 Thursday evening about the authority of the Board of Corrections versus Governor Sarah Sanders over Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri.

This comes after Profiri, Governor Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin called on the board to add more prison beds to more space in a December press conference.

