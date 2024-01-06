Football Friday Night
Judge rules in favor of Board of Corrections in ongoing legal battle

A Pulaski County judge has ruled in favor of adding more prison beds throughout Arkansas.
A Pulaski County judge has ruled in favor of adding more prison beds throughout Arkansas.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A Pulaski County judge has ruled in favor of adding more prison beds throughout Arkansas.

According to our content partner, KARK, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James issued a preliminary injunction against Act 189 Thursday evening about the authority of the Board of Corrections versus Governor Sarah Sanders over Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri.

This comes after Profiri, Governor Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin called on the board to add more prison beds to more space in a December press conference.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

