Arkansas State women’s hoops drops second straight, falls at Marshall

Arkansas State women’s basketball (7-6, 1-2 SBC) fell behind early and could not recover as Marshall (9-5, 3-0 SBC) claimed a 68-51 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center.

For the 11th time this season, Izzy Higginbottom led the team in points (15) with 11 coming in the second half. Cheyenne Forney reached double digits for the second time in three games (13 points) and brought down eight rebounds in her third start for the Red Wolves.

As a team, A-State shot 19-for-60 (32 percent) from the field, 3-for-13 (23 percent) from deep, and 10-for-14 (71 percent) from the free-throw line. The Red Wolves outscored Marshall 28-26 in the paint and 19-17 in second-chance points.

The team recorded a season-high 47 rebounds and grabbed 21 from the offensive glass. The Scarlet and Black have out-rebounded a team by 10-plus rebounds for the fourth time this season, going 3-1 in those contests.

The Thundering Herd opened the game with a hot hand, making four 3-pointers along with shooting 60 percent in their first 10 shots. It resulted in a 10-point deficit that swelled to 16 for the Red Wolves, finishing the first quarter down 26-10.

A-State brought the deficit down to 10 with 6:21 left in the second, but Marshall immediately went on a 6-0 run to stretch their lead back to 16. It was evenly contested the rest of the way as the Scarlet and Black entered the half down 40-24.

A-State shot 11-for-31 (36 percent) from the field and out-rebounded Marshall 23-17 in the first half, but it was the turnover differential that made the difference. The Thundering Herd forced 11 turnovers, including four steals, and scored 16 points as a result.

The third quarter saw the Red Wolves force eight turnovers and make the score 45-38 with 2:31 left. However, Marshall finished the quarter on a 6-0 run and went into the fourth ahead by 13.

The momentum stayed with the Thundering Herd as the lead grew to 23 points with 3:48 to go in the final quarter. A-State went on an 8-2 run that cut the deficit to 17, but time would run out as the Red Wolves dropped their second-consecutive conference game.

Marshall finished the game with 10 3-pointers made in the game, which ties for the most by an A-State opponent this season.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to First National Bank Arena on Thursday, January 11 to face the Texas State Bobcats with tip-off set for 5:00 p.m. on ESPN+. The Radio broadcast can also be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network and the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

