Former Arkansas QB Malik Hornsby transferring to Arkansas State - sources

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is transferring to Arkansas State, sources familiar with the situation confirmed to K8 Sports.

Jeff Reed of AStateNation was first to report the news. Reed also reports that Horsnby will swap positions from quarterback to wide receiver.

Hornsby, a Missouri City, Texas native, spent last season at Texas State, where he served as the backup to former Auburn starting quarterback TJ Finley. The 6-2, 190-pounder appeared in 7 games, and despite limited action, he was the Bobcats’ third-highest-graded offensive player according to Pro Football Focus.

The junior had an electric Bobcat debut against Jackson State, rushing 10 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, going 2-of-4 passing for 34 yards. He wouldn’t see significant action since, but he had rushing scores against Nevada (13 yards) and Southern Miss (14 yards). Against Troy, Hornsby had 2 carries for 11 yards, a reception for 2 yards and completed a pass for 14 yards.

Before playing the Red Wolves, Hornsby played in the second half against Coastal Carolina, entering in relief of Finley. He ran for 52 yards and two fourth-quarter scores while going 4-of-8 for 32 yards.

“We just felt we needed a spark, [TJ Finley] was getting hit too many times in the first half,” head coach GJ Kinne said after the game. “I thought Malik did a good job.”

Despite the performance and the praise from Kinne, Hornsby didn’t see the field the rest of the season.

Hornsby played in 8 games in what was an eventful 2022 for the Hogs, one that began with him getting reps at wide receiver during the spring. He entered the season sticking with the role, playing limited snaps over his first four games played. According to Pro Football Focus, Hornsby ran 9 routes and was targeted twice, catching both for 8 yards total with a fumble against Texas A&M. He didn’t run any routes downfield during that time, all passes thrown to him were behind the line of scrimmage.

The next time Hornsby saw the field, it was in relief of backup quarterback Cade Fortin against Mississippi State. He made the most of his opportunity, throwing for 234 yards and rushing for 114 more. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said he held a meeting with Hornsby after his performance.

“I just gave [Malik] his choice, whether he wanted to stay where he was as the [number] two quarterback now or whether he wanted to move to wideout or whether he was interested in moving to the corner,” Pittman said in his weekly press conference leading up to the following game at BYU. “He’ll have to explain more than I can with him, but there was a big weight lifted off his back I think with the way that he performed. I think he validated what he thought about himself as a quarterback and what the team did and he wants to stay right there and be ready if needed at quarterback.”

He earned a start against LSU, where he went 4-9 passing for 24 yards, rushing for 37 more. In total, Hornsby accounted for 268 passing yards and a touchdown to go with 180 rushing and receiving yards. After the LSU game, he only played one snap the rest of the season as QB KJ Jefferson returned from injury.

He saw limited action in 2021 and 2020 for the Hogs, appearing in 8 games total, recording 135 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Hornsby native was a four-star out of high school, he’ll be the second former ESPN300 prospect to join the Red Wolves this offseason, joining QB Josh Flowers. Hornsby originally committed to North Carolina, before flipping to Arkansas. He chose the Hogs over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oregon, Tennessee, Baylor, Texas A&M, Purdue, and others.

