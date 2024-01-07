Football Friday Night
Hope Foundation raises awareness for human trafficking prevention month

The Hope Foundation is working hard to raise awareness in Northeast Arkansas.(Copyright 2024 KAIT-TV. All rights reserved.)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - January is human trafficking prevention month, and the Hope Foundation is working to bring awareness to Northeast Arkansas.

Megan Brown, executive director and co-founder of the Hope Foundation said they have served 71 individuals in the 2023 fiscal year.

While that may not seem like a lot, Brown said there may be more victims who just haven’t come forward.

" You know, there’s a fear that keeps a person not reporting; fear of what could happen to them,” Brown said.

There are two types of human trafficking: sex trafficking and labor trafficking, and one can be just as dangerous as the other.

There are also some misconceptions when it comes to trafficking.

“A majority of victims are trafficked by someone they know so it’s not this misconception in what you maybe see in Hollywood or in media where it’s a snatch and go, or a kidnapping off the street into trafficking,” Brown said. " These traffickers work really hard to groom and build relationships with that victim that they’re trying to take advantage of.”

Brown said she encourages people to check their Facebook and Instagram pages, as the Hope Foundation has partnered with local businesses to help raise awareness.

