Jonesboro hosts first cubing competition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people gathered for the 2024 Red Wolf cubing competition on Saturday.

Competitors from around the country gathered to see who could solve the Rubix cube the fastest, but it wouldn’t have been possible without 12-year-old Fox Forrester.

Fox, one of the competitors, created the event saying it would be a great chance for people to have fun while still competing.

“It’s really cool to have a lot of people to come out here and do something that they like to do,” Fox said.

This first-of-its-kind event for Jonesboro saw 73 competitors with hundreds of spectators.

The speed-cubing competition began early Saturday morning and ran all day.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.