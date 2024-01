We had conference hoops around northeast Arkansas in NCAA and NAIA.

Men’s Basketball

Lyon 96, Blackburn College 82

Haskell 88, Williams Baptist 69

East Central 97, Harding 87

College of the Ozarks 80, Crowley’s Ridge College 64

Women’s Basketball

Lyon 144, Blackburn College 53

#20 Harding 87, East Central 55

College of the Ozarks 90, Crowley’s Ridge College 74

