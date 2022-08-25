JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Small business owners looking to get some extra financing might want to invest in some free training.

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will host “How to Get SBA Financing for your Small Business” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Delta Center for Economic Development located at 318 University Loop West.

Discussions about the Small Business Administration financing options and how small businesses can get capital for their business.

Opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant in surrounding cities in Northeast Arkansas also are scheduled in September.

The training event and counseling sessions are free of charge, but registration is required. To register, call 870-972-3517.

