JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People aren’t letting the heat stop them from getting their hands on fireworks.

As Independence Day nears, one vendor is starting to see an increase in customers.

“You know, starting July 1st through 4th, your sales pick up. I would say it’s been very comparable to most years,” said Jason Manchester, team director of Super Sam’s Fireworks on Highway 1 in Jonesboro.

Manchester said he has sold fireworks on and off for about 20 years. This year his crew is trying to stay cool. He said he has noticed customers finding ways to beat the heat as well.

“A lot of our customers do come in early in the morning. We’re getting open around 7:30, 8:00 in the morning, staying open till at least 11 p.m. or so,” he said.

Even while temperatures were high, people still arrived to shop. Manchester and his crew are trying to keep the tent cool for customers and the staff.

“We’ve done a really good my staff here keeping fresh air in here with fans and so forth, but the heat has not been a major factor,” he said.

One reason people aren’t staying away is because of the deals on the table, according to Manchester, people can get a lot more bang for their buck these days.

“Fireworks have changed a little bit, they’re a lot bigger. A lot bigger and a lot prettier and things of that nature, prices are still about the same,” he said.

Even with countless firework shows, fireworks remain popular with families, and Manchester said it’s not hard to guess why.

“I love it just to see the excitement on little kids’ faces and families. It’s a good time for families to get together, spend time together, and enjoy watching festivities,” he said.