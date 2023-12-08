JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local small businesses are becoming one. In early 2024, patrons on Gee Street will have a new spot to buy books and coffee under the same roof.

According to owner Sari Harlow, Verb Bookstore will purchase and transform Story Coffee House into Verb Bookstore and Cafe. Story co-owners Bethany Davis and Lindsey Spencer said though it might be the final chapter in their “story”, it’s simply the next chapter for the bookstore.

“We really feel like establishing this bookstore cafe is going to be a great opportunity for us to revitalize and keep the momentum going right here on Gee Street,” Harlow said. “We’re super excited to be expanding next door and taking on the coffee side (of the business).”

Story will close permanently at the end of the year, but Verb will stay open as they complete their transition. Harlow said the plan is to finish that transition by mid-to-late January, but there is no firm date for a grand opening just yet. Harlow said Verb will retain all Story employees if they wish to continue their employment. No one will be laid off as a result of the merger.

Spencer and Davis said they wanted to stress that this is more about Verb expanding than it is Story closing, and they are excited to see continued growth on Gee Street.

“When Lindsey and I met, we had the shared interest of creating a really cool space in Jonesboro and we did that,” Davis said. “I couldn’t be more happy with what we created in the community, and it’s just going to continue to carry on with (Verb).”

So, what will the new space look like?

The two businesses already share a building at 801 Gee Street, but the bookstore will move into the space currently occupied by the coffee shop. The space occupied by the bookstore will be converted into office space, storage, and even possibly an event rental space.

Harlow said the new and improved cafe space will keep the current lounge seating, even if it is slightly more limited than it was prior, and will utilize the outdoor space as well. She said she plans on capitalizing on the space by hosting events such as book clubs and author meet-and-greets.

Harlow said Jonesboro needs more “third spaces” -- a place to go that isn’t work or home -- and she thinks Verb Bookstore and Cafe can fill that void.

“That’s part of what we’re trying to build here is a real community space,” Harlow said. “We’re trying to build that community connection back with the bookstore cafe, and it’ll have drinks, a few snacks, and lots of books and events to bring people together.”

The three entrepreneurs said this plan was in the works from the beginning, but things simply didn’t work out. Now, their original vision has finally been fulfilled.

“Before they even opened Story we had tossed around the idea of having a bookstore cafe all in one location. Unfortunately, the timing just wasn’t right,” Harlow said. “So this is kind of a full-circle moment.”

And though this moment may be bittersweet for the Story owners and their community, Davis and Spencer are trying to focus mostly on the “sweet.”

“Every story has different chapters. And we are really proud of the one we got to write for this little corner of Gee Street and now it’s time to move on,” Spencer said. “It’s the blending of two businesses that we love so much and we are going to be Verb’s biggest fans.”

