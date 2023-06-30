JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mother-daughter duo is making a difference in the beauty industry in Jonesboro.

After noticing a lack of representation of quality hair products for black hair the duo decided to open a beauty supply store.

Terrell Patterson, the owner of Ebony X Beauty Supply, has been a hairstylist for over 25 years, and her daughter grew up being around the beauty shop atmosphere.

They wanted to give women and men a space to get a variety of items that are usually not sold in the area and are safe for their hair.

“It is important that I understand the products that I sell, that I understand the hair that is being sold. The different items that are here. I know how it affects each person on a scale as far as what they need and why they need it. I can at least get them in the right direction,” said Patterson.

The duo said representation in every aspect, especially in the beauty industry is important.

The store’s grand opening will be July 1 at 9:30 a.m. at 3915 East Nettleton Avenue.