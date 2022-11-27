JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season is here, and small business owners want to make an impact.

Small business owners know the importance of shopping local on Small Business Saturday. They say buying local invests in the community, rather than a big corporation.

“It helps us reinvest in the community as well, if people are spending money in my store, then I have money to spend in their stores and my employees have a job and they can invest in the community as well,” said Teresa Beck, owner of Full Sun Gifts.

Beck said the shopper’s experience is also better when they shop local since they are shopping from someone who lives in their community, as those who manage local businesses work harder to keep customers happy.

Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore, said that the money the community spends at local businesses can help a neighbor rather than a big store. She said supporting local businesses is also a good way to unite the community.

“It’s an opportunity for people to really invest in their local community, you can always shop at big stores, you can probably get better prices, but you aren’t supporting your neighbors like you are on small business Saturday,” Harlow said.