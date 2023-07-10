JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Twilight Skating Rink is still looking for a temporary home amid a pending move from the place they’ve called home for years.

Co-owner David Veteto said many thought the rink had closed when it was first reported about the search for a temporary home.

“We were getting a lot of calls from people thinking we’ve already closed,” he said. “We’re not, we’re wide open.”

Veteto said he knows how much the rink means to others.

“I know a lot of people that meet up here, wanting a place to meet. We don’t have a mall in this town anymore, you know. A lot of places are more expensive than we are to go to and hang out for several hours,” he said.

Veteto said he’s close to finding a permanent spot for the rink but he is still looking for a place to move to temporarily between November and when the rink is expected to move to its permanent location.

“When I first started, I was thinking it was just another business that I could run but after you meet all these people, they become family. You know you’re not going to see them again if the place closes, so for me, it’s like losing a lot of family members to me,” he said.

He said the rink also remains open for events, as businesses around the area have helped with donations for silent auction items, to help when the next step comes.

Veteto said he plans on keeping the rink open as long as possible before November.