Chase Gage is a Brookland, Arkansas, native that rose to fame when he threw 8 touchdowns in a JV football game in 2011. He graduated from Brookland High in 2014 and decided to pursue a career in the medical field at Arkansas State University.

A Brookland native, Chase Gage graduated from Arkansas State University with a degree in Multimedia Journalism. (KAIT TV | KAIT)

Well, that didn’t work out, so he decided to become a journalist. He covered Arkansas State athletics while in school, winning multiple awards for his radio show “Under Review” in the process. He also won multiple SPJ Diamond Awards for his work with the Delta Digital News Service.

He graduated from Arkansas State in December 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism. He started at KAIT as a production assistant in June 2021. Just a few months later, he was promoted to full-time reporter.

Chase loves his dog Rocko — a goofy hound with way too much energy — more than most people, but still makes time for his family when necessary. He has a passion for sports, which has led to plenty of experience with heartbreak. His favorite teams are the Carolina Panthers and Boston Celtics, after all.

His greatest passion is telling stories. If you want yours told, you can contact him at chase.gage@kait8.com.

