To contact KAIT about our closed captioning or audio description service, or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the KAIT Engineering team. We accept calls using TTY/TDD, and are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues
To reach an Engineer on Call:
Phone: (870) 336-1852
Phone (for TTY/TDD only): (870) 933-2040
FAX: (870) 336-1801
Email: closedcaptioning@kait8.com
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:
Hatton Weeks VP/General Manager PO Box 790 Jonesboro, AR 72403
Phone: (870) 336-1800 FAX: (870) 336-1801 Email: hweeks@kait8.com