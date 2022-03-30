Grendel Levy

Grendel Levy is an EMMY award winning News Director. Originally from New Orleans, she began her career with the ABC affiliate there in the late 1990s.

Grendel Levy, news director at KAIT, Jonesboro. (KAIT)

She’s worked as a producer, executive producer, special projects producer, video editor and more in several markets, affording her the chance to learn a variety of skills essential to news leadership. Grendel has been a News Director in Boise, Idaho and Charleston, West Virginia.

Grendel and her family are happy to be back in the South and now call Jonesboro home. When she’s not working in the newsroom, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children and loves cooking, especially Cajun style.

To contact Grendel, email her at Grendel.levy@kait8.com.

