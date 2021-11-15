Griffin DeMarrais

Griffin comes to us all the way from Bernardsville, New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in May of 2021 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Business. (KAIT)

During Griffin’s time at Ole Miss he worked as a sports reporter for the campus news station and was the EMCEE for the school’s baseball team. He is also member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and the Italian Club

Griffin is an avid sports fan who enjoys playing basketball and golf, watching his favorite movie “Wedding Crashers” and spending time with his family and dog Winston.

