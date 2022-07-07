Hayden Savage

Hayden Savage joined Region 8 News as a multimedia journalist in June of 2022. He graduated from the Mammoth Spring High School in 2020 and is currently a student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, majoring in Creative Media Production.

Hayden is a familiar face to KAIT, as he worked as an associate producer in 2020. He also has experience in radio news, working with South Central Missouri radio group.

During Hayden’s time in radio, he was honored with six broadcast media awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association and Arkansas College Media Association.

Hayden is a major sports fan, cheering for both the Razorbacks and the Red Wolves. Being a major hometown guy, he spends much of his time in Mammoth Spring, enjoying the Spring River.

To contact Hayden with news tips or story ideas, find him on facebook.com/haydensavagekait, @haydens_kait on Twitter, or email hayden.savage@kait8.com

