Karesse Clemons holds a Bachelor Degree in Mass Communications from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, and also attended Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. (KAIT)

Innovative, creative, and progressive are only a few words to describe Karesse Clemons.

He serves as the Founding President of Live Love Lead, a non-profit school-support organization. Clemons has founded a number of organizations including Live Love Lead, Global Connection of Young Ministers, K. Clemons Studios, and Black National Honors (formerly Black Nashville Honors).

As a creative producer, Karesse Clemons has produced many television shows, podcasts, short films and documentaries that challenge social constructs and norms of the African-American culture.

Previously, Karesse has worked as an English teacher at Whites Creek High School in Nashville, Tennessee and for Live Nation Entertainment. During his time at Live Nation, Clemons has worked for names such as Chris Brown, Common, Ledesi, Dave Matthews, Maxwell, and many more.

Presently, Karesse Clemons is a journalist at KAIT - Region 8 News.

