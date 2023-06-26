Macy Davis

(KAIT) - Macy Davis is glad to be moving back to the Region 8 area. Born in Batesville, Macy spent her younger years in the Batesville School District. She then went to the University of Central Arkansas and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

While in college, Macy started an internship at KATV where she got a job as a producer after graduation. Although she loved putting together shows, she decided to transition to a reporting position in Fayetteville at KNWA, where she reported for a year.

Macy’s favorite moments involved covering stories that positively impacted the community. She’s very excited to start on Good Morning Region 8 to continue telling the community’s stories.

Macy loves watching movies, trying new restaurants, and discovering new places. If you have any story ideas for Macy or have a pitch for the morning show, you can send her an email at macy.davis@kait8.com