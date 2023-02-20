Maddie Sexton

(KAIT) - Maddie Sexton joined Region 8 News in February 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from the University of Arkansas and received her Bachelor’s of Arts in Broadcast Journalism in 2022.

Maddie Sexton, a Jonesboro native, joined the Region 8 News team in February, 2023. (KAIT)

During her time in Fayetteville she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and participated in UATV News as a weekly reporter and producer. She worked in pre-sales and customer success at Continental Utility Solutions Inc for two years, as well as modeling for Impressions Online Boutique.

Maddie is a Jonesboro native and graduated from Nettleton High School in 2018. In her free time she enjoys playing with her dogs Charlotte and Cocoa, refereeing volleyball games, social media content creating, and calling the Hogs.

Maddie is overjoyed to begin her broadcast career in her hometown. If you have any story ideas, questions, or concerns contact Maddie at maddie.sexton@kait8.com