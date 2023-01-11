Skip to content
Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Videos
Watch Live
News
Weather
Sports
Health
Community
Noticias
About Us
Contests
What’s On KAIT
Shop Local
Home
Region 8 News Live
Region 8 Digital Apps
Submit a News Tip
Take a Road Trip
Recent Video
See It - Snap It - Send It
Vote 2022
News
National
Entertainment
Education
Crime
Politics
Business
Consumer
Technology
Oddities
Editorial
Weather
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
River Stages
Sneezecast
Closings
Download Apps
NE Arkansas Tornadoes
Sports
Football Friday Night
A-State Red Wolves
Arkansas Razorbacks
NBA
NHL
National
Outdoors
Olympics
Community
Military
Religion Today
A Family for Me
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Teacher of the Month
Pump Patrol
Calendar
Pets
Energy Alert
Health
Great Health Divide
Coronavirus
Medical Minute
Breast Cancer Awareness
National
Food
Noticias
What’s On KAIT
About Us
Meet Our News Team
KAIT Careers
Grow Your Business With Us
Contests
GR8 Acts of Kindness Submissions
Bayird Weather Umbrella
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar