CME Group Reports Q3 and September 2021 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q3 and September 2021 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 14 percent to 17.8 million contracts during the third quarter, and was up 11 percent at 18.8 million contracts during the month of September. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Q3 2021 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2020 include:

Overall ADV increased 14%

Interest Rate ADV increased 53%, including:

Bitcoin futures ADV of 24,236, an increase of 170%

Options ADV increased 45%

Energy ADV increased 18%

ADV outside the United States increased 13% to 5.0 million contracts in Q3, including 15% growth in EMEA and 8% in Asia

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 18% to $230B , European Repo ADNV increased 12% to €293B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 5% to $98B

September 2021 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional September product highlights compared to September 2020 include:

Overall ADV increased 11%

Interest Rate ADV increased 58%

Options ADV increased 43%

Energy ADV increased 14%

ADV outside the United States increased 17% to 5.6 million, including 22% growth in EMEA and 3% in Asia

Micro Bitcoin futures reached an ADV of 21,000 contracts, including more than 2.1 million total contracts since their May 3 launch

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 34% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.3% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV

BrokerTec US Repo ADNV increased 22% to $242.8B , European Repo ADNV increased 13% to €297.8B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 4% to $98.7B

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group