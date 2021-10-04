MFAN Launches 2021 Military Family Support Programming Survey

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has launched the latest iteration of its biennial Military Family Support Programming Survey, a national study that has helped shape the narrative around military life.

All active-duty service members, veterans, and their families are encouraged to participate and provide feedback on their experiences.

"We know that the best way to support military families is to build an understanding of their needs. The stories and data we collect in 2021 will define our programming and strategic focus for the next two years and beyond," said President and Executive Director Shannon Razsadin. "We are proud of the progress we have made but realize there is more to do. These survey results will allow us to advance the dialogue and help us prioritize solutions for our community."

The 2021 Military Family Support Programming Survey, presented by Cerner, will be MFAN's most comprehensive research yet. Gathering data on vital issues, the survey takes an in-depth look at military families' experiences and well-being, including questions about health, finances, food security, housing, childcare, relationships, employment, and more.

The results help set the agenda in creating programs that military families need and inform policymakers, armed services leadership, service providers, and other community stakeholders.

"MFAN has the unique ability to understand the evolving needs of modern military families," said Senior Director of Research and Program Evaluation Dr. Shelley Kimball. "Through our peer-leader network and holistic, highly qualitative research, we are not only able to stay ahead of emerging trends but put our data into action and create meaningful change."

In previous years, MFAN's research has unearthed significant findings and led to watershed moments for military families. For instance, the Department of Defense issued the Tenant Bill of Rights after an MFAN study found challenges at private military housing. CBS Evening News brought to light the pervasive issue of military hunger after MFAN reported that 1 in 5 respondents were facing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Respondents may take the survey by visiting 2021 Military Family Support Programming Survey, and can expect an approximate 20-minute completion time.

About MFAN: The Military Family Advisory Network is the authentic voice of the modern military family and the bridge that connects military families to the resources, people, and information they depend on to successfully navigate all phases of military life. Learn more at militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org.

