ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests USD 216M, about SEK 1.8 billion, in the office development project 17xM in Washington, DC, USA. The construction contract is worth USD 105M, about SEK 890M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2021. The office space in the building is more than 50 percent leased.

17xM will become a 30,700 square meter, 11-story office building located in Washington, DC's Central Business District, at the intersection of 17th Street and M Street Northwest. It is pursuing LEED Gold and Fitwel certifications. Currently, 17xM is the first WiredScore SmartScore certified office buildings in North America.

Skanska has signed a 16-year lease agreement with the global law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP for about 15,200 square meters.

Construction is expected to start in the Fall of 2021 and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Since 2009, Skanska has invested more than USD 3.2 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 1 million square meters of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

