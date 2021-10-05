Energy Alert
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2021

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 36.8% and supply (ASK) increased by 38.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.1% in September, a 0.8 p.p lower in comparison to September 2020. GOL transported 1.6 million passengers during the month, a 47.8% increase over September 2020.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

September/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Sep/21

 Sep/20

% Var.

3Q21

3Q20

% Var.

9M21

9M20

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

12,317

8,119

51.7%

36,217

19,338

87.3%

88,812

87,440

1.6%


Seats (thousand)

2,150

1,423

51.1%

6,401

3,360

90.5%

15,652

15,015

4.2%


ASK (million)

2,329

1,687

38.1%

7,283

3,992

82.5%

18,317

17,444

5.0%


RPK (million)

1,842

1,347

36.8%

5,931

3,164

87.5%

14,955

13,884

7.7%


Load factor

79.1%

79.9%

-0.8 p.p

81.4%

79.3%

2.2 p.p

81.6%

79.6%

2.1 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,654

1,119

47.8%

4,991

2,604

91.7%

12,408

11,577

7.2%


Domestic GOL











Departures

12,317

8,119

51.7%

36,217

19,338

87.3%

88,812

83,048

6.9%


Seats (thousand)

2,150

1,423

51.1%

6,401

3,360

90.5%

15,652

14,264

9.7%


ASK (million)

2,329

1,687

38.1%

7,283

3,992

82.5%

18,317

15,659

17.0%


RPK (million)

1,842

1,347

36.8%

5,931

3,164

87.5%

14,955

12,594

18.7%


Load factor

79.1%

79.9%

-0.8 p.p

81.4%

79.3%

2.2 p.p

81.6%

80.4%

1.2 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,654

1,119

47.8%

4,991

2,604

91.7%

12,408

11,083

12.0%


International GOL











Departures

0

0

N.A.

0

0

N.A.

0

4,392

N.A.


Seats (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

0

N.A.

0

751

N.A.


ASK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

0

N.A.

0

1,784

N.A.


RPK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

0

N.A.

0

1,290

N.A.


Load factor

0

0

N.A.

0

0

N.A.

0

72.3%

N.A.


Pax on board (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

0

N.A.

0

494

N.A.


On-time Departures

95.8%

97.2%

-1.4 p.p

96.3%

96.5%

-0.2 p.p

96.2%

94.3%

2.0 p.p


Flight Completion

98.9%

98.9%

-0.1 p.p

99.0%

95.8%

3.2 p.p

98.7%

97.3%

1.4 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

4.0

2.4

62.0%

9.8

5.2

87.7%

28.9

29.9

-3.4%














* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

