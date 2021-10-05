ProStar Engages Lytham Partners to Expand U.S. Investor Relations Outreach Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, has engaged Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham") to expand its U.S. based investor outreach program. Lytham Partners has been engaged to provide investor conference non-deal meetings, market intelligence, and investor relations services.

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the industry's leading investor relations firms in the U.S., having created one of the largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications.

Rob Breza, Vice President of Lytham Partners, commented, "ProStar's patented technology is used by marquee companies and government agencies addressing a large global market opportunity to precisely locate and display critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. We are excited to work with the ProStar management team to help build investor awareness and look forward to their participation in our upcoming investor conference."

ProStar will be participating in the upcoming Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference, being held virtually on October 5-7, 2021. The event will bring together institutional investors and public companies through a series of virtual presentations, fireside chats, industry panels, and virtual 1×1 meetings. The event will feature approximately 70 participating companies from a variety of industries. For more information, please visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

"With our recent listing on the OTCQB and the fact that we are U.S. company with U.S. clients, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering firms, utility owners, municipalities, and government agencies, we are ramping up our focus on the U.S. capital markets. I am confident that Lytham will play a valuable role," stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar.

In connection with the engagement, Lytham Partners has been retained for USD $7,000 per month. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Lytham Partners

About ProStar Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MAPS, FSE: 5D00, OTCQB: MAPPF)

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, municipalities, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada . The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information, please contact:

Alex Moore

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum or Rob Breza

602-889-9700

MAPS@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company's recent Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2020 for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

