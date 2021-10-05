Public cloud deployments reveal signals for global growth Liftr Insights data reveal signals about accelerating growth across the globe based on cloud deployments.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence about hyperscale cloud infrastructure, identified noteworthy growth in various parts of the world, such as Africa and South America, which have been historically slow to grow.

Investors find valuable insights in geographic data on cloud provider deployments.

South America demonstrated the strongest growth of any region world-wide from September 2020 through September 2021, increasing the number of available rentable configurations across all Cloud Service Providers ("CSPs") by 67% year-over-year. The Middle East and Africa regions also experienced a disproportionate amount of investment from the CSPs, each growing during the same period by 55% and 56%, respectively. To put this in context, the combined top four CSPs grew the number of available configurations world-wide by 27%.

Watching the shifting distribution of cloud offerings on a global scale offers critical insights and key signals into where dollars are being invested. This impacts not just CSPs, but the entire hyperscale value chain. Beyond the natural pull for increased processor and accelerator technology, regional CSP investments also often lead to adjacent investment from third-party data centers and others in the value chain, who benefit from co-location near cloud access points.

"Our clients tell us that our data is unique," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "While they identify trends with the public cloud and semiconductor tickers using our data, they also discover valuable signals for other investments based on these geographic trends."

Liftr Insights data offers a multitude of ways to cut and slice the data. Trends in geography is yet another facet providing value to investors.

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates market intelligence to portfolio managers and research analysts as well as supply chain customers. Among the data obtained are configurations, components, deployment geo and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS and Google

Among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services , Microsoft Azure , Alibaba Cloud , and Google Cloud , as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Technology investors can easily ingest this timely, standardized and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap .

